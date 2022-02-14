“In your old states you possessed that variety of parts corresponding with the various descriptions of which your community happily composed; you had all that combination, and all that opposition of interests, you had that action and counteraction which, in the natural and in the political world, from reciprocal struggle of discordant powers, draws out the harmony of the universe. These opposed and conflicting interests, which you considered so great a blemish in your old and in our present constitution, render deliberation a matter not of choice, but of necessity; they make all change a subject of compromise, which naturally begets moderation; they produce temperaments, preventing the sore evil of harsh, crude, unqualified reformations; and rending all the headlong exertions of arbitrary power, in the few or in the many, for ever impracticable. Through that diversity of members and interests, general liberty had as many securities as their [sic] were separate views in the several ord…