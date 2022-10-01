I apologize for the delay in getting an article out. I have been very ill for most of two weeks, I believe a bad head cold ended and then led to the complication of bacterial bronchitis.

I also took a brief vacation, which was good for two days at the tail end of my first illness, and then I got crazy sick in a wholly different way at the end of the vacation. On both Tuesday and Wednesday I aspired to work on articles and was not well enough, and then on Thursday I was so sick I couldn’t even write this apologizing for the lack of articles after I decided it was necessary.

Anyway, I will try to get back to writing at least an article a week as soon as possible. Unfortunately I also have to make some money as I’ve missed a lot of work, so that will further complicate getting articles out. I’m antsy to write about both Armenia-Azerbaijan and now the Nordstream sabotage.

On top of all that I’m sadly in the Twitter gulag for another 3 days because I was shellshocked by grocery prices on Sat…