I couldn’t decide on a picture, so I went with Machiavelli’s home town

Dear Readers,



Merry Christmas! I hope you have a wonderful time with your families and loved ones.



I was intending to get a piece published on the normal schedule, continuing coverage of the Twitter Files now that we know just how deeply involved the intelligence agencies were in controlling speech. However, between all the snow [shoveling snow is one of the things I do to make money while trying to make it as a writer], today being my 35th birthday, and all of my various holiday obligations, there was simply no way that was going to happen without making myself completely miserable.

My hope is to publish that article on Tuesday, and then resume my normal schedule and publish another article- most likely about the political situation in Peru- on Thursday or Friday.



I hope that you all get some well deserved rest and have happy holidays. Thank you for your support during the first year of this publication, and rememb…