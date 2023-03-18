“And so, as a result of our wealth, extravagance and greed with arrogance assaulted our youth: they raped and devoured; they considered their own possessions worthless and desired the possessions of others; decency and chastity, things human and divine alike, they held nothing of value or moderation…A soul imbued with wicked tendencies does not easily do without what it craves. And so they became in every way all the more inordinately addicted.” - Sallust [Catiline’s Conspiracy, 12-13]