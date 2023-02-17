Dear readers of The Wayward Rabbler,



I have decided to take a week off to give myself a rest from all of the writing. The truth is I have been struggling since mid-December or so, and it has become ever more grueling to get my pieces finished. The Sahel article, though vast, still took massively longer than it should have. and the amount of time I spend staring while accomplishing nothing has gone up and up. I hope that but one week of a break will make writing a substantially less grueling process for some time. I haven’t really intentionally taken a week off in a year, though at Christmas I ultimately had to give up on getting an article about after stressing about it the entire time.



We still intend to record a free-form sort of podcast on Monday.



On a personal note, my beloved cat Deeandra whom I have had for over 15 years is very much near the end of her life. The main thing which occupies my mind is if she will recover or if she I need to have her put down. We will see how I handl…