Dear Readers,

Thank you for your interest and devotion up to this point, it means the world to me. As many or most of you know, my wife Alexis is with child, and is getting quite close to being to term. We are expecting a baby boy in June, which is very exciting as I will finally have someone to teach about the Glory of Rome. We already have a daughter, so we will attain perfect normality as an American family of four. We expect this to be our last child, in part because we have a somewhat small house, but more importantly because Alexis hates being pregnant, and though I love being a parent it seems to be the case that two children is the maximum amount of irritation I can withstand while remaining a reasonably good father. For those interested, here is a recent picture of us at the end of Alexis’s last day of work before maternity leave: