“In reading the history of nations, we find that, like individuals, they have their whims and their peculiarities; their seasons of excitement and recklessness, when they care not what they do. We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one objects, and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion, and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first.” - Charles Mackay [preface to the 1852 edition of Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds]
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Happy Valentine’s day to all of you with a spouse who didn’t go covid retarded. To the rest of you, thems the breaks, better luck next time. I suggest doing what I did and choosing a woman based on her predilection to conspiracism and paranoia towards power. [That is legitimately…