“No illness that afflicts a living human can be known…This simple thought did not occur to the doctors (just as it cannot occur to a sorcerer that he cannot do sorcery), because their life’s activity consisted in treating patients, because that was what they were paid for, and because they had spent the best days of their lives doing it. But above all, this thought could not occur to the doctors because they saw that they were unquestionably useful, and indeed they were useful…not because they made the patient swallow what were for the most part harmful substances…but they were useful, necessary, inevitable…because they satisfied the moral need of the sick girl and the people who loved her.” - Leo Tolstoy [War and Peace]