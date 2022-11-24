“Alexander led his army to the Hellespont and transported it over from Europe to Asia…When he touched land he hurled his spear from his ship and it stuck in the earth. Then he leapt ashore, the first of the Macedonians to do so, and declared that he accepted Asia as a spear-won gift from the gods.” - Diodorus of Sicily [17.17.1-2]

“Nothing made it more difficult for the Romans to overcome the surrounding peoples and parts of the more distance provinces than the love many peoples in those times had for liberty, which they defended so stubbornly that they would never have been subjugated except by extraordinary ability. The dangers to which they exposed themselves to preserve or to regain their liberty, and the revenge they took against those who had deprived them of it are known through many examples.”

- Machiavelli [Discourses, II.2]