“He tries to write in such a way as to arouse his readers’ pity and engage their emotions, and so he introduces clinging women, with their hair dishevelled and breasts exposed, and weeping and wailing men and women being led off into captivity, along with their children and aged parents.” - Polybius [II.56]

I was late to hear about the alleged Bucha massacre because I was at my sister’s wedding on Saturday where I got drunk and broke my phone [damn dress pants and their pockets.] But when I woke up on Sunday morning it was the first news I saw. Basically, this video was released by “Stratcom Centre UA” [that shows at the bottom on Twitter but not in the Substack embed.]