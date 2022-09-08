“At the time there were many Gauls and Germans actually living in Rome, some serving in the Praetorian Guard, and others residing there for various reasons. Augustus feared that these might start an uprising, and so despatched those who were serving in his bodyguard to various islands, and ordered those who were unarmed to leave the capital.”

- Cassius Dio [56.23]

Early on in the Russia-Ukraine War I wrote a piece on Anti-Enemy Mania, and the way war brings out absurd cultural hatred. It was mostly about the sillier aspects of trying to exclude Russia from human affairs, such as banning Russian cats from international competitions. However, as the abject failure of the West’s sanction’s regime becomes more clear, European states are beginning to take much more desperate, nefarious, and counterproductive actions against the Russian people as a whole…