“A single man is hard enough to support in idleness, a household is harder still, an army hardest of all. There are more mouths to be filled, less wealth to start with, and greater waste; therefore an army should never be unemployed.” - Xenophon [Cyropaedia, I.6.17]

Yesterday, I paid $1.55 for a can of crappy store-brand tomato soup. I also paid $5.22 for a gallon of regular gas to put in my lawnmower. Everyone knows that everything is getting expensive faster than the still eye-popping 8.6% year-over-year inflation the government/media class admit to. You can see it every week going to the grocery store. I’ve been hesitant to write about the economy since I brought up our “Trifecta of Misery” a few months ago [note that neither of the other problems I brought up have gotten better either, besides that the public is growing relatively more concerned about the economy and nuclear war than the fate of Ukraine.] However, I may as well write about the thing which is so distracting me from …