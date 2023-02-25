HERMES: And so I don’t know if you’ll ever see Peace again. TRYGAEUS: Why, where has she gone? HERMES: War has taken her and thrown her into a deep dark cave. - Aristophanes [Peace, 221-224]

“Man is a creature who gets used to everything, and that, I think, is the best definition of him.” - Dostoevsky [Notes from a Dead House, I.I]

February 24th marked the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “intervening” in the country’s long-simmering civil war. It seems incredible it has been so long, but such is the nature of both time and man. With that action, the world changed; at the same time, most of our lives are fundamentally the same, and thus it is a challenge for the empire managers to maintain interest in Ukraine. While Ukraine still has “current thing” status, it is unclear for how long that will continue before the mindless masses…