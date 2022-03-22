“There are hordes of mercenaries who are ready to dig their heels in and die fighting, most of whom, apart from a very small minority, are reckless and insolent rogues, and just about the most witless people you could find.”
- Plato [The Laws, 630]
“Among eighty million people, there are always to be found, not hundreds, like now, but tens of thousands of people who have lost their social position, reckless people, who are always ready - to join Pugachev’s band, go to Kiva, to Serbia…”
- Leo Tolstoy [Anna Karenina]
As you’ve surely noticed, we are in a massive wave of moral panic regarding the situation in Ukraine. Forget the 19th anniversary of NATO’s brutal attack on Iraq, aggressive war is never allowed and accusations of possessing chemical weapons are no excuse! Russia man bad, America man good!