“There are hordes of mercenaries who are ready to dig their heels in and die fighting, most of whom, apart from a very small minority, are reckless and insolent rogues, and just about the most witless people you could find.”

- Plato [The Laws, 630]

“Among eighty million people, there are always to be found, not hundreds, like now, but tens of thousands of people who have lost their social position, reckless people, who are always ready - to join Pugachev’s band, go to Kiva, to Serbia…”

- Leo Tolstoy [Anna Karenina]