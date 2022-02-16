“In the end, almost all men, deceived by a false good or a false glory, allow themselves, either willingly or through ignorance, to pass into the ranks of those who deserve more blame than praise, and having the capacity to create, to their everlasting honour, either a republic or a kingdom, they turn to tyranny, failing to realize how much fame, how much glory, how much honour, security, tranquillity, and peace of mind they are losing through this choice, and how much infamy, disgrace, blame, danger, and anxiety they incur.” - Machiavelli [Discourses on Livy, 1.10]

#CanadaHasFallen

By any standards it is no longer a free state. Instead of negotiating with the truckers, and ending the covid regime, Trudeau has invoked the Emergency Powers Act, the successor to the War Powers Act, for the first time in Canadian history. And what threat does Canada face? Is it an invasion? Violent terrorists? Assassinations? Quebecois separatists like his father?

No, indeed, the emergency is simply some pe…