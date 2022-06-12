“Among the masses, too, he enjoyed a great reputation for his good qualities, real or apparent…he was a generous friend- and gracious and affable even to strangers…But his character lacked seriousness or self-control. He was superficial, ostentatious, and sometimes dissolute. But many people are fascinated by depravity and disinclined for austere morals on the throne. Such men found Piso’s qualities attractive.”

- Tacitus [Annals, XV.48]

Rodolfo Hernandez. The next President of Colombia?

When I set out to write about Colombia’s presidential election, it was because the plot seemed right, with an elderly right wing populist on one side, a left wing former guerrilla on the other, and Colombia’s conservative political establishment routed and left out of power; another instance of the loss of institutional trust among the public. They call candidate Rodolfo Hernandez “Colombia’s Trump” all over the media for his age, wealth, behavior, and most of all, social media presence [he is the self-…