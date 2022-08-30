“They were disgusted at his ill-timed drunkenness, his extravagant spending, his cavorting with women, his days spent in sleeping off his debauches or wandering about with an aching head and befuddled wits, and his nights spent in revels or watching lavish spectacles or attending the wedding feast of some actor or comedian.” - Plutarch [Antony, 9]

As you may or may not have seen over the last two weeks, Finland’s young, “hip,” attractive, hawkish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin- the world’s youngest world leader- has come under fire for her late night antics with Finland’s minor internet celebrities. You can find a good summary in this article from the British tabloid The Daily Mail. Before I go any farther, I need to give (credit/blame) to my friend who comments on these posts as dädinand for the (epic/terrible) (dad joke/pun) in the title. Upon taki…