“The senate ordered his books to be burnt by the aediles. But they survived, first hidden and later republished. This makes one deride the stupidity of people who believe that today’s authority can destroy tomorrow’s memories. On the contrary, repressions of genius increase its prestige. All that tyrannical conquerors, and imitators of their brutalities, achieve is their own disrepute and their victims’ renown.”

- Tacitus [Annals, IV.35]



You’ve probably seen at least something of the story over the past week plus: Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and the king of the shitposters, is pursuing ownership of Twitter. He purchased a large volume of stock earlier in the month, and on April, 14th offered to buy the company outright, at above market value.

It all started with this poll: