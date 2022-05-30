“Livy could not have employed more lively words than saying: ‘The Campanians had brought a reputation rather than actual strength to protect their allies.’ In this regard, it should be noted that alliances concluded with princes who possess neither the ability to assist you because of their distance from you, nor the power to do so on account of their poor organization, or some other cause, offer more fame than real assistance to those who entrust themselves to them.”

- Niccolo Machiavelli [Discourses on Livy, II.11]

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Introduction: A Sleeping Giant Breaks the Chain

While all eyes have been on Ukraine, Turkey has been finishing the process of waking from its slumber. When the once-mighty Ottoman Empire was finally disbanded following its loss in World War I, the new nation of Turkey was weak and had to follow a moderate course in world affairs, relying on the support of world powers. However, due to its strategic location, fertile land, and large population, Turkey was never going to be …