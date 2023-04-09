“As a young man I was at first attracted like many others to politics, and in politics I was thwarted by many obstacles. In place of shame, self-restaint, and virtue, arrogance thrived and graft and greed…I was young and did not know how to resist. Caught in the midst of such corruption, I too was seized and corrupted by ambition. - Sallust [Catiline’s Conspiracy, 3]

The President-Elect of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic [Photo: Marko Djurica/ Reuters]

[Note: As you have probably seen, Twitter and Substack are in a dispute, and the embed functionality is coming and going. Some Tweets will have to be screencaps with links.]

The tiny former Yugoslavian nation of Montenegro held a Presidential runoff election on Sunday, April 2nd. Milo Djukanovic, who has led the republic in one form or another since the end of the Cold War was defeated by a young, Western…