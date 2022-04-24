“I have decided that the hardships of a struggle for freedom are for a brave man preferable to not struggling at all. And yet all the others who have been elected to protect your rights have been led by prestige or hope of rewards to turn their whole power and authority against you. They think it is better to be paid for dereliction of duty than to do the right thing without payment. And so all have now yielded to the tyranny of the few, men who have taken control of the treasury, the army, the kingdoms, and provinces in the name of military necessity.”

- Tribune C. Licinius Macer [Sallust, Histories, III.48]