Happy Birthday America!

I am taking [in my opinion] a well deserved week off for only the 3rd time this year [and one I was on a real vacation so felt quite busy].

I was going to talk about about my history of feelings about this holiday, but I realized no one wants to hear that. The truth is, our country’s birth was a revolution in human liberty and civil government, and is one of the greatest periods in human history. While we have so much to be unhappy about, we have a ruling class which seeks to weaken and control us through shame and misery, and thus we can best fight them by being happy and loving America. Try to enjoy yourself as best as you can and honor your country’s independence by blowing up a small part of it!