“Where the ultimate decision concerning the safety of one’s country is to be taken, no consideration of what is just or unjust, merciful or cruel, praiseworthy or shameful, should be permitted; on the contrary, putting aside every other reservation, one should follow in its entirety the policy that saves its life and preserves its liberty.” - Machiavelli [Discourses, III.41]
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Introduction: Watching the Sahel Slip Away
With little fanfare, France has withdrawn its troops from Mali and announced it will pull them out of Burkina Faso, following a decade-long counter-terror operation in Africa’s Sahel region. For now, the troops are being moved to Niger, which still has a pro-French government. Despite historic reluctance to relinquish their economic and political interests and say goodbye to the ghost of their empire, the Fr…