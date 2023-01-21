“Such men depend solely upon two very uncertain and unstable things: the will and Fortune of him who granted them the state. But they do not know how, and are unable, to maintain their position. They do not know how to hold their state, since if men are not of great intelligence and virtue, it is not reasonable that they should know how to command.”

- Machiavelli [The Prince, VII]

The Joe Biden classified document scandal will not stop getting worse for our country’s most incapable President. I did not, initially, want to make much of this, especially as I hate to take part in spiraling political recriminations about increasingly irrelevant things, and further our government suffers from massive over-classification which serves no purpose but to empower government insiders. However, there are a few things which give this story a great deal of publ…