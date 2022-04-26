“It is as difficult and dangerous to try to liberate a people that wishes to live in slavery as it is to try to enslave a people that wishes to live in freedom.” - Niccolo Machiavelli [Discourses on Livy, III.8]

As you have surely seen, Elon Musk, the king of the shitposters, has succeeded in his bid to buy Twitter. Naturally, there was been all sorts of ridiculous commentary from the class of “journalists” who thrive on Twitter, as I covered both in my previous article about Musk, and my recent piece about Taylor Lorenz. To this class of people, tools of the oligarchy who serve as opinion gate-keepers, the liberation of the Twitter community from the financial industry is apocalyptic. And of course, they have nothing but nonsense and tyranny to say about it:

This group represents the upper class of Twitter, and it is probably the only place they have ever been happy. However, the bad takes on this are all over the internet, so I am going to focus on something much more useful and timel…