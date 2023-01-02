My 2022 reading [wife for scale]

The Laws - Plato

Nicomachean Ethics - Aristotle

The Art of Rhetoric - Aristotle

Political Speeches - Cicero

The Republic and the Laws - Cicero

Dialogues and Essays - Seneca

Letters from a Stoic - Seneca

Complete Letters - Pliny the Younger

Three Early Modern Utopias - Moore, Bacon, Neville

Behemoth - Thomas Hobbes

On Agriculture - Cato

The Peloponnesian War - Thucydides

Rome in Crisis - Plutarch

The Fall of the Roman Republic - Plutarch

Caitiline’s Conspiracy & The Jugurthine War - Sallust

The Landmark Julius Caesar - Julius Caesar

The Foreign Wars - Appian

The Civil Wars - Appian

The Roman History: The Reign of Augustus - Cassius Dio

The Roman History - Velleius Paterculus

Annals of Imperial Rome - Tacitus

The Histories - Tacitus

The Jewish War - Josephus

The Twelve Caesars - Suetonius

The Aenied - Virgil

The Idiot - Fyodor Dostoevsky

The Adolescent - Fyodor Doestoevsky

War and Peace - Leo Tolstoy

Anna Karenina - Leo Tolstoy

Growth of the Soil - Knut Hamsun

Flags in the Dust - Wi…