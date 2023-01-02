The Laws - Plato
Nicomachean Ethics - Aristotle
The Art of Rhetoric - Aristotle
Political Speeches - Cicero
The Republic and the Laws - Cicero
Dialogues and Essays - Seneca
Letters from a Stoic - Seneca
Complete Letters - Pliny the Younger
Three Early Modern Utopias - Moore, Bacon, Neville
Behemoth - Thomas Hobbes
On Agriculture - Cato
The Peloponnesian War - Thucydides
Rome in Crisis - Plutarch
The Fall of the Roman Republic - Plutarch
Caitiline’s Conspiracy & The Jugurthine War - Sallust
The Landmark Julius Caesar - Julius Caesar
The Foreign Wars - Appian
The Civil Wars - Appian
The Roman History: The Reign of Augustus - Cassius Dio
The Roman History - Velleius Paterculus
Annals of Imperial Rome - Tacitus
The Histories - Tacitus
The Jewish War - Josephus
The Twelve Caesars - Suetonius
The Aenied - Virgil
The Idiot - Fyodor Dostoevsky
The Adolescent - Fyodor Doestoevsky
War and Peace - Leo Tolstoy
Anna Karenina - Leo Tolstoy
Growth of the Soil - Knut Hamsun
Flags in the Dust - Wi…
My 2022 Reading List
For Those Interested in How I Spent My Time in the Last Year
The Laws - Plato