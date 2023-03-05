“At the present time political office and military power, indeed all public service, is utterly undesirable…The use of force to rule over one’s country and subjects, even though you could and might correct abuses, is still a risky thing, especially when every change of circumstances brings with it slaughter, exile, and other acts of hostility. On the other hand, it is the height of madness to labour in vain and to acquire from one’s efforts nothing but exhaustion and hatred; unless, of course, one is possessed by some dishonourable and dangerous desire to sacrifice one’s self-respect and freedom to the powerful interests of the few.”

- Sallust [The Jugurthine War, 3]