Dear readers,



My family has been sick and though I did not get it that bad, I have had ungodly brain fog which made writing completely non-viable.

We will be doing a podcast on the topic I wanted to write about, Elon Musk vs the ADL, to come out early next week.



I believe we will be changing the podcast format in general to make the content more unique and less about the articles.



As long as I have you hear, there won’t be a podcast the week of the 24th as we will be on our 10th anniversary trip, but hopefully that doesn’t impact the articles on either side of that.



Thank you for your support, I look forward to getting back to writing,



Brad