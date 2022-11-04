“Those who are set up in a city as the guardians of its liberty cannot receive a more useful and necessary authority than the power to indict citizens before the people or some magistrates or council when they commit any kind of offence against free government.” - Machiavelli [Discourses, I.7]

As you have surely seen by now, The Atlantic published an article on October 31st by a horrible covid cultist named Emily Oster titled “Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty.” I’ve avoided actually reading it until now, and it is a pathetic and unconvincing plea for mercy where she continues to provide misinformation and deny that malice and greed were drivers of the mania. The only thing she seems to have accomplished is unleashing public fury, which time had calmed down at least a bit. This very much has the feel of a sort of “last battle” before prosecution, i…