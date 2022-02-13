“There are no conditions to which a person cannot grow accustomed, especially if he sees that everyone around him lives in the same way.” - Leo Tolstoy [Anna Karenina]

One absurd and famous feature of 19th century Russian literature is that the characters very rarely have what you or I would consider a job, and instead expect to fund a dissolute lifestyle through some small passive income and debts. They are constantly scrambling for money, but earning money through any sort of honest labor is never considered. In fact, when they do have a job it is often some sort of thing they are supposed to put their own funds into, and while honorable is a net expense [such as officers outfitting their own regiments.] This had worked fine when feudalism remained a viable system, but after the Industrial Revolution in other countries and all of the other changes, it no longer brought in the money it once did. And at this point, they were not acclimated at all to actually managing their estates, the…