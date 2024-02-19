“What was called the Roman empire, in this [3rd] century, was a kind of irregular republic, much like the aristocracy of Algeria, where the army, which has sovereign power, makes and unmakes a magistrate called the dey. And perhaps it is a rather general rule that military government is, in certain respects, republican rather than monarchical…and what was the emperor except the minister of a violent government, elected for the special benefit of the soldiers?” - Montesquieu [Considerations on the Causes of the Greatness of the Romans and Their Decline, XVI]