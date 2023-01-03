“Caesar’s patience was exhausted, and in front of the senate he accused Marullus and his friends of laying an elaborate plot to misrepresent him as aiming at despotism, and concluded that they deserved death but that he would merely strip them of office and bar them from the senate-house. This episode particularly blackened him, as people thought he wanted the title, was responsible for these attempts to get it, and had become totally despotic…Anger was inflamed by the fact that he did not even wait for the expiry of their term of office.” - Appian [“The Civil Wars” II.108]