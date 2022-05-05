“If some people have sex in violation of this regulation and conceive a child, it should be aborted before the onset of sensation and life. For sensation and life distinguish what is pious and what is impious here.”

- Aristotle [Politics, 1335b23-26]

On Monday, Politico published a draft written by Samuel Alito of the Supreme Court decision on the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This is the first time in modern history a Supreme Court draft opinion has leaked and is while it is certainly a sign of our system’s decay and the weaponization of everything, that will not be my focus. Nor will my focus be the predictable liberal meltdown [those people really like killing babies.] I will also not be discussing the ridiculous wave of misinformation which we’ve grown so used to. Instead, what needs to be discussed is the fact that abortion always should have been regulated by the legislature instead of through judicial fiat, and what impact this terrible ruling has had on our …