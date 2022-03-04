“All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

- Leo Tolstoy [Anna Karenina]

I once had a Shakespeare instructor who was a shameless lover of modern romantic comedies. His defense of this indulgence- despite being a Shakespeare scholar- was that he is so familiar with the format of comedies he was interested in seeing it done in an infinite variety of ways. Knowing that they will always end with a wedding or the characters romantically getting together, all aspects of the production can be enjoyed without any concern about what is going to happen to the characters.

Though I love the classics and War and Peace is currently my light reading outside of my studies [It’s so good, I had only read it once before], I have a similar indulgence as my old Shakespeare teacher, except that I don’t love romantic comedies, what I love is TV mysteries.

Most specifically, I love the mysteries where they catch one killer over the course of a season. This could be called t…