“Because a prince by birth has fewer reasons and less need to harm his subjects, it is natural that he should be more loved; and if no unusual vices make him hated, it is reasonable that he should be naturally well liked by them. And through the great length and continuity of his dominion the memories and causes of innovation die out, because one change always leaves indentations for the construction of another.” - Niccolo Machiavelli [The Prince, II]

Introduction: The End of an Era

As everyone with any access to media has heard by now, Queen Elizabeth II- more properly “Queen Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith”- died peacefully in her Scottish castle on Thursday, September 8, 2022. However, she w…