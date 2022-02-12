Our entire lives we have been taught to live in fear of nuclear war, which is of course a seemingly reasonable thing to fear. Really, being bombed by anything at all is surely terrifying. But quite specifically in the entire post-WW2 era, foreign policy has been based on the idea that we have entered a new era where old rules don’t apply, because of the power of this specific weapon. I admit I myself believed this until a few years ago, and had an actual emotional breakdown after a round of severe saber-rattling regarding…was it the Trump admin bombing a Russian base in Syria? To be honest, the constant irresponsible behavior of the government is hard for even me to track and I was upset my wife was out of town and drunk all weekend.

Regardless, we’ve all been told our whole lives that if the bombs fly we will all be dead. We’ve all played Fallout and seen post-apocalyptic tv shows and portrayals of nuclear winter. But there is a massive logical problem here, say what you will about h…