“Rationalist theorizing, which is chiefly Alexandrian in origin…is only one branch of medicine, but it makes such grandiose claims that its practitioners come to imagine themselves the only medical experts in the world. But when you bring them down to earth and give them a patient to look after, they turn out to be as useless as someone who has never even opened a single medical textbook. Often in the past patients have entrusted themselves to these people, won over by their way with words, and have come close to losing their lives, even if they had nothing seriously wrong with them in the first place. These theorists are as dangerous as a ship’s pilot who has learnt only from books. They go from city to city with great éclat, and once they have drawn a crowd, they invite up specifically those doctors who have genuinely proved themselves in actual practice, lay logical traps for them, and get the audience to mock them. People often find a plausible argument preferable to actual facts.…