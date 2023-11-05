“The Spaniards raked into the mines, scooped out the mountains, invented machines to draw out water, to break the ore, and separate it; and as they sported with the lives of the Indians, they forced them to labor without mercy.” - Montesquieu [The Spirit of the Laws, I.XXI.22]

A Panamanian protestor, dressed as a “Dali” from the popular Spanish show La Casa de Papel . [Photo by LUIS ACOSTA / AFP]

The Central American nation of Panama has been rocked by enormous protests, which if not unprecedented, are certainly unusual in the small nation of over 4 million people. At issue is a contract President Laurentino Cortizo and Congress approved with Canada’s First Quantum Minerals on October 20th to extend their concession to work the enormous open pit Cobre Panama copper mine for another 20 years. The new contract for the mine in a remote rainforest guara…