“Words had to change their ordinary meaning and take that which was now given them. Reckless audacity came to be considered the courage of a loyal supporter; prudent hesitation, specious cowardice; moderation was held to be a cloak for unmanliness; ability to see all sides of a question incapacity to act on any.” - Thucydides [3.82.4]

Though journalism has always had its problems, there was a time where the press had some degree of integrity and actually strived, if imperfectly, to publish stories that were both truthful and relevant. As we’ve seen from the relentless propaganda campaign since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, that time is wholly past. In between relentless misinformation, the Bezos-owned Washington Post and other organs of the legacy media still find time to harass random people they consider to have bad political opinions…