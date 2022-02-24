“The deeper we go in search of causes, the more of them we find, and each cause taken singly or whole series of causes present themselves to us as equally correct in themselves, and equally false in their insignificance in comparison with the enormity of the event, and equally false in their incapacity (without the participation of all other coinciding causes) to produce the event that took place.”

- Leo Tolstoy [War and Peace]

Well, that crazy bastard did it. I was wrong when I said that Russia wouldn’t invade Ukraine. The truth is, I had gotten used to the incredible restraint shown by America’s real or imagined enemies. For example, when Trump killed hundreds of Russians in Syria I thought very bad things would happen. When he assassinated Iranian general Soleimani I also expected the world to explode, but again, there was near silence. And thus, I simply expected Putin to continue his pattern of taking extremely limited actions [at least provable actions, we will ignore for now the …