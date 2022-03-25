“Brigands of the world, they have exhausted the land by their indiscriminate plunder, and now ransack the sea. The wealth of an enemy excites their cupidity, his poverty their lust for power. East and West have failed to glut their maw. They are unique in being as violently tempted to attack the poor as the wealthy. Robbery, butchery, rapine, the liars call Empire; they create a desolation and call it peace.”

- Calgacus the Caledonian [Tacitus, Agricola, 30]

As a child I was deeply disturbed by the Yugoslav Wars. My father worked as a university scientist, and there were a lot of foreigners in the lab. For some reason, I guess because I was an amusing know-it-all kid who was interested in living abroad, they had a man from the former Yugoslavia ask me about his prospects of getting citizenship. I asked him if we liked his country, and he gave a somewhat pained laugh and said “I don’t know, they bomb it from time to time.” I didn’t really know what to take from that, but I didn’t find it…