“It should be noted that alliances concluded with princes who possess neither the ability to assist you because of their distance from you, nor the power do so on account of their poor organization, or for some other cause, offer more fame than real assistance to those who entrust themselves to them.”

- Niccolo Machiavelli [Discourses on Livy, 2.11]

There is a strange thing going on with Ukraine coverage. Whereas in most recent major global events, there has been a ton of raw footage and easy to find live-streams, in this instance there is very little of either to be found through normal sources such as Youtube. As I said in my last piece, I could only find Putin’s speech on Rumble. It is crazy that we’re dealing with a crisis which could provoke World War 3, and they don’t even want the public to directly see the speech of the supposed main antagonist. This presumably is because they know his message would have appeal to more people around the world than they wish. It is incredible to …