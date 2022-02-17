Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "In war, Victory should be Swift. If victory is slow, Men tire, Morale sags. Sieges Exhaust strength; Protracted campaigns Strain the public treasury." - Sun Tzu, The Art of War

After two years, our incompetent, evil and tyrannical ruling class are fleeing the War on Covid with all of the grace with which they left Afghanistan. From the beginning, it was obvious to those of us capable of thought that launching a war on an infectious respiratory disease simply wasn’t reasonable or viable. A friend of mine [who seems to be rapidly becoming the anonymous sage of my writing] mused that the reason the Boomers acted in such an insane fashion was because they had never seen a problem that they couldn’t bomb or borrow their way out of, and they had no other strategies.

…