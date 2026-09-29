The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

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Souperbad's avatar
Souperbad
4d

I enjoyed this a lot and noticed the same thing regarding Zootopia. I just don’t have the vocabulary or art knowledge to put these things into words. Zootopia is a race and acceptance parable where one race is represented as predators and another race is represented by prey. It is crazy. In this allegory one race used to be savages and now they are civilized, but some people still don’t trust them. But, given the right drugs they can flip out at any moment. I don’t know how to describe the real unintentional racist message of the movie that you are going to leave the with. Is there a word for that? Subtext? Where Zootopia really errs is the scene where they depict wolves as dangerous and scary because wolves are in fact dangerous and scary. There is like a wolf jump scare or something. Someone watching it is going to get scared and there subconscious is going to make a note “Wolves are dangerous’ no matter what the message of the movie is. So, the real message of the movie is: “you can live with these predators but you better keep an eye on them!”. It is crazy.

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Halftrolling's avatar
Halftrolling
2d

The greatest anti immigration animated children’s movie is the first angry birds film, thank you very much.

There are a ton of brief jokes that hammer this point home, but my favorite is when they get to the pig island one of the buildings has “hamnesty international” plastered across it.

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