“But the lust for power which blinds conspirators blinds them even more in executing their plans, for if they knew how to accomplish such an evil deed with prudence, it would be impossible for them not to succeed.”

- Machiavelli [Discourses on Livy, III.6]

I have to tell you I am genuinely shocked by this. The reason I am shocked is that I can see now that my worldview isn’t conspiratorial enough. My “Lake Nato” theory of foreign policy may be wrong and the truth is simply that the American political class has been driven mad by the wages of corruption in Ukraine. It increasingly seems like everything which has happened in the last 10 years or more comes back to Ukraine. Not just in America, but globally.

What we have at hand is a stunning claim: Hunter Biden personally invested in Ukraine biolabs and got Department of Defense funding for them. Here is a brief timeline:

On March 24th Russia gave a detailed presentation mapping out funding for biolabs in Ukraine, explaining the involveme…