The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

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Tude's avatar
Tude
3dEdited

I am one of your biggest fans and think you've written some of the best things I've read on substack. I'm also a former uber-libtard who has hated Trump since the 1980s. But I'm happy he's president and think he's the change agent we need, even though I cringe at a lot. I can honestly say he's made my life a lot better since he's been back in office. I'm a little bummed this (and other things you've written) come across as a bit TDS. Won't stop me from subscribing or reading, just putting it out there.

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3 replies by Brad Pearce and others
M3736's avatar
M3736
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Keep going, Mr. Pearce! (however you feel, however suits you) In 1923, Mikhail Bulgakov wrote in his diary: “In my hypochondria and melancholy over the past, sometimes, as now, in this absurd state of temporary confinement, in a shabby room in a shabby house, I happen to have bursts of confidence and strength. And now I feel the thought surging within me, and I believe I am infinitely stronger as a writer than all those I know.”

And Bulgakov continued to write, thank God!

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