“Besides, such gifts changed into tributes, and, freely given at the beginning, later became compulsory. They were considered acquired rights, and when an emperor refused them to some peoples, or wanted to give less, they became his mortal enemies.” - Montesquieu, [Considerations on the Causes of the Greatness of the Romans and Their Decline, XVIII]

Trump and Johnson, very proud of themselves after agreeing to give away the store.

On Saturday, April 20th, in a particularly malicious session of the US House of Representatives, our august political class passed what could fairly be called the Trump-Biden World War III Bill. They gave our money- well, credit- to three different foreign countries, all of which serve little purpose to “US interests” but as trip-wires for broader conflict. The once and perhaps future President Trump had met with House Sp…