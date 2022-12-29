“The populace set upon the tyrant’s supporters and seized the informers. These were an abominable race, detested by gods and men alike, who made it their business to circulate among the citizens and report on their opinions and conversations to the tyrant.” - Plutarch [Life of Dion, 28]

My last article covered what we learned from the “Twitter Files,” the internal documents released by Elon Musk to a group of journalists, through the 5th release. I was going to work on a different topic, but at around publishing time, the story changed and became vastly more interesting, illegal, and nefarious. While initially journalist Matt Taibbi hadn’t “seen” any evidence of the FBI or other government agencies directly requesting legal speech be suppressed, we learned that this was because “former” high level spook James Baker was preventing journalists from …