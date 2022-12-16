“This makes one deride the stupidity of people who believe that today’s authority can destroy tomorrow’s memories. On the contrary, repressions of genius increase its prestige. All that tyrannical conquerors, and imitators of their brutalities, achieve is their own disrepute and their victims’ renown.” - Tacitus [Annals, IV.35]

On December 2nd, after weeks of speculation and innuendo, Elon Musk announced that at 5 PM ET we would be given the information about Twitter’s decision to censor the true Hunter Biden laptop story. From the start, Democrats did everything to downplay this story of Hunter Biden’s brazen corruption, but nothing they could say could change the fact that Twitter censored a true story from The New York Post, the nation’s oldest newspaper, and wholly suspended their account right before an election. This is, in and of itself a m…