“Every habit and capacity is supported and strengthened by the corresponding actions, that of walking by walking, that of running by running. If you want to be a good reader, read, or a good writer, write.”

- Epictetus [Discourses, 2.18.1-2]

“Even if my feeble intellect, my meagre experience in current affairs, and my weak knowledge of ancient ones render this effort of mine defective and of little use, it may at least open the way for someone who with more ability, more eloquence, and more judgement will be able to carry out this plan of mine, which, if it does not earn me praise, should at least not bring me blame.”

- Machiavelli [Discourses, Preface to Autograph Manuscript]

Yes, I did start this with quotes from two entirely separate texts both called Discourses; you are probably used to that sort of thing by now. On February 10th it will be one year since I published my “introduction”:

I end…